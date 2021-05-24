CyberExtruder upgrades facial recognition platform for VMS integration

Subscription licensing also launched

Aureus Insight, the newest version of CyberExtruder’s facial recognition and video analytics solution, has been released with advanced alerting features for faces with masks and for those without. The company has also announced a new subscription licensing plan.

According to an announcement, new Aureus Insight platform, which provides fast and accurate biometric face matching from live videos, can be configured using a wide range of channels to send alerts when face matching happens.

Among the key features of Aureus Insight, it can operate completely within leading VMS (video management system) platforms, including Genetec Security Center and Milestone XProtect, and allows users to easily and economically create connections to the event engines in VMS platforms, email, SMS and MMS notifications and even Arduino-driven digital signs and scrolling LED displays, the announcement explains.

The company says Aureus Insight also provides unparalleled scalability and affordability. The real-time flexible facial recognition system allows automatic analysis of any number of video input streams and users can deploy racks of servers, with each server processing many video streams, or the system can be organized with smaller machines processing fewer streams.

As a distributed solution, operators can control all aspects of the biometric platform from any laptop, tablet or mobile phone with an internet connection, meaning that an enterprise’s matching capabilities can grow geometrically while still maintaining high performance levels, the announcement adds.

CyberExtruder has also made Aureus Insight available through a subscription licensing plan, as an alternative to perpetual licenses, such as in managed service implementations.

“The market is looking for high performing mission critical solutions that can start small, scale rapidly, are secure, unbiased, easy to buy, install, operate and manage while at the same time can be purchased as a service as well as a traditional software product,” says CyberExtruder CEO Paul Nicholas. “Aureus Insight was built to deliver this and more.”

Article Topics

Aureus Insight | biometrics | CyberExtruder | facial recognition | licensing | mask detection | video analytics