Imprivata launches face biometrics for healthcare through Aware and Idemia partnership

Imprivata is bringing facial recognition to the healthcare industry through a new biometrics partnership with Aware and Idemia.

The new mobile face biometrics solution is intended to enable simplified self-enrollment for electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS) in compliance with U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) regulations.

“When a provider gets a new mobile phone, they must enroll it for EPCS in a way that binds their trusted identity to that device – a time-consuming and inconvenient process that typically requires working in-person with a witness to the enrollment,” explains Dr. Sean Kelly, M.D., chief medical officer at Imprivata and a practicing emergency physician. “This new mobile facial recognition solution eliminates the inconvenience of supervised enrollment of a new phone by allowing providers to self-enroll.”

The compliant self-service workflow can be completed in two minutes, Kelly says, for a convenient enrollment process that can save hours or days.

Aware provides its mobile biometric authentication software with liveness detection for passwordless log-ins, while Idemia contributes its facial recognition algorithm. The announcement notes the strong accuracy results of Idemia’s algorithm in testing by NIST.

“IDEMIA’s Biometric Services enables physicians to remotely perform the steps that previously required an in-person visit to establish confidence in the identity of the account holder,” comments Idemia Senior Vice President for Civil Identity Matt Thompson. “Our goal in the partnership with Imprivata is to create an exceptional experience for physicians while improving the trust and security of the healthcare ecosystem.”

“Aware’s liveness detection improves biometric identification and security by ensuring that the right person is doing the self-enrollment, and not a still image, video, or other non-live facial image,” says Aware President and CEO Bob Eckel. “The ability to protect Imprivata’s EPCS solution from spoof attempts streamlines the workflow and helps healthcare organizations better meet the needs of patients, clinicians and staff.”

Virtual access cards for NHS Spine

A new virtual smartcard solution for access to the UK’s National Health Service has been developed with Imprivata OneSign to give healthcare workers fast and secure “No Click Access” to applications without requiring physical access control cards.

The new Imprivata OneSign Spine Combined Workflow Plus supports compliance with NHS data governance standards, according to the announcement, and allows clinicians access to the NHS Spine without having to remember login details. The solution also supports Spine session roaming as clinicians move between locations and patients.

Imprivata says its No Click Access can save 25 seconds per login, and with no printing requirements, the digital ID solution can be efficiently deployed at scale. The company is working with NHS Digital on accreditation for the product.

