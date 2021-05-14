Philippine Department of Education pitches PhilSys digital ID benefits to student leaders

Aiming to amplify the reach of the National digital ID campaign

The Philippine Department of Education (DepEd) held a National Orientation event this week to introduce Student Government Officers to the new Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), and the benefits of digital ID.

The webinar was hosted by the Bureau of Learner Support Services-Youth Formation Division (BLSS-YFD) and saw the participation of representatives from the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Roughly 170 student-leaders nationwide logged in during the orientation event.

According to the representatives who spoke during the webinar, registering for a digital ID with PhilSys will enable students to have better access to public services and opportunities.

These include an improved experience when opening bank accounts, more intuitive online payments, and participation in social protection programs, healthcare, and education services.

“We are engaging our youth leaders in our National ID program to provide them better knowledge on its benefits, which includes having wider access to education and public services,” explained Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones during the event.

In addition, Briones added, targeting the youth will help raise awareness of the PhilSys campaign tenfold.

“As our youth are digital natives who are adept in navigating online tools, we saw this opportunity to bring our student leaders at the forefront for the national campaign for PhilSys that will help their fellow youth and Filipinos to access public services,” she said.

The Philippines government has officially opened online digital ID registrations for the national system on 29 April.

Last week, the National Economic Development Development Authority (NEDA) confirmed PhilSys registrations were increasing steadily, with plans for the system to be fast-tracked soon.

“This is a step towards our goals and to achieve the vision of a Modern Philippines,” said BLSS-YFD Chief Adolf Aguilar during the webinar. “And with your help, we’ll surely be able to live in a nation where no one gets left behind.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | government services | identity management | national ID | Philippines | students