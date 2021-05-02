Security Exhibition & Conference 2021

Sydney, Australia

July 21 – 23, 2021

The world and the security industry have changed forever. Public safety is at the forefront and integrating physical security controls with advanced technology is top of mind worldwide.

The Security Exhibition & Conference returns to the ICC Sydney from 21-23 July 2021 to showcase the development of new solutions to essential hardware and security needs. The prominent ASIAL Conference presents a two-day program covering key topics including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cyber and physical security threats, digital transformation, social media crisis management as well as leading discussion into security in a post-COVID world.

For the first time the Security Exhibition & Conference is co-locating with Integrate, Australia’s premier audio visual and integration exhibition, to offer a central platform that reflects the growth in the integration of security and AV technology. A new Convergence Conference straddles the events to address the synergies and opportunities between the sectors and arm Security, AV and ICT professionals with the knowledge to drive a smarter, transformed future.

Security 2021 – Empowering industry for a smarter, changed world.

Register free at securityexpo.com.au.

Article Topics

access control | Australia | biometrics | conferences | cybersecurity | identity verification