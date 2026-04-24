Netherlands weighs data sovereignty concerns with Solvinity digital identity contract

In the Netherlands a government contract is placing sovereignty and national digital ID at the front of political conversation.

The Dutch House of Representatives is urging the government not to extend its contract with Solvinity, the IT provider responsible for managing DigiD, the national digital identity system. A majority in the House voted in support of a motion from GroenLinks‑PvdA (an alliance between the GreenLeft and the Labour Party), which calls for the DigiD contract to be terminated if the takeover proceeds.

Lawmakers had raised concerns after it emerged that Solvinity may be acquired by U.S.‑based multinational Kyndryl, prompting concerns about data sovereignty and the continuity of core digital public infrastructure.

Cloud infrastructure company Solvinity operates the platform underlying DigiD, a digital identification service used by Dutch citizens to access government services, such as health insurance, pension funds, municipal services and tax. The Amsterdam-headquartered company also provides cloud and data services to government agencies, including the Ministry of Justice and the MijnOverheid portal.

The current agreement runs until 2028, but MPs noted that the government can decide this year whether to extend or end the arrangement. GroenLinks‑PvdA MP Barbara Kathmann said the House must act quickly, in remarks to NOS, as any decision to stop in August would need to be signalled before May 6.

The worries focus on the possibility that a foreign acquisition could expose DigiD to external influence or create vulnerabilities, especially for a system used by nearly all Dutch residents to access government services.

Earlier this year, MPs warned that a takeover could put national data security at risk, with experts cautioning that disruptions could affect essential services such as tax filings and access to personal records. Kathmann claimed in January: “Trump can shut down our digital government with the single push of a button.”

A privacy official, Pieter van Oordt, warned that U.S. jurisdiction could grant American authorities access to Dutch citizens’ personal data if the acquisition goes ahead. He called for an alternative plan, though the State Secretary for the Interior, Van der Burg, told parliament that such an option is not legally available.

The government has not yet found grounds to block the acquisition. The Investment Review Bureau is still assessing national security implications, and the State Secretary said sensitive details cannot be published publicly, though he is willing to brief MPs confidentially.

While most parties backed the motion to end the DigiD contract in the event of a takeover, some expressed reservations. JA21 MP Van de Berg argued that the proposal unfairly generalizes about U.S. companies and may conflict with procurement rules.

A final decision will depend on the outcome of the ongoing national security review and further discussions in parliament.

Article Topics

DigiD | digital identity | national ID | Netherlands | Solvinity | tech sovereignty