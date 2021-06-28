AU10TIX launches comprehensive digital identity verification platform

Streamlining data access and verification

AU10TIX has released a new unified digital identity platform to streamline data access and verification for know-your-customer (KYC) processes, sanctions and politically-exposed persons (PEP) checks and identity screening.

The new solution can enhance image-based identity verification by automatically locating global data sources to verify that specific identity attributes exist and belong to the individual or business whose identity needs to be verified, according to the announcement. These attributes include full names, physical addresses, national IDs, and email addresses, as well as geolocation and device identity.

The platform completes comprehensive digital ID checks within 8 seconds through the consolidated ID document and digital identity verification, AU10TIX says.

According to Ilan Maytal, chief data officer at AU10TIX, the release of the new platform comes at a crucial time to tackle online identity theft attempts.

“At a time when identity fraud is exploding and businesses are inundated with digital information, we believe simplification is a powerful weapon in our battle against bad actors,” Maytal explained.

Because of this, the new AU10TIX solution also allows for additional verification measures when institutions deal with companies as part of a supply chain, stakeholder, beneficiary, or in another capacity.

“Data unification and collaboration are the key to tightening up the gaps cybercriminals seek out, which is why we work every day to strengthen and add to the capabilities of our identity verification API on behalf of our customers,” Maytal added.

Headquartered in Israel, AU10TIX has grown substantially in the first half of 2021. In January, the company partnered with micro-mobility firm Bird to introduce a digital identity check feature with face biometrics.

More recently, AU10TIX entered a new collaboration with Microsoft, was chosen by Mexican bank Fondeadora to provide identity document verification to its customers, and launched a new white label biometric authentication tool named SECURE.ME.

Article Topics

AU10TIX | biometrics | cybersecurity | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | KYC