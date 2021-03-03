AU10TIX launches white-labeled biometric identification to ease integration and onboarding

Bringing speed, flexibility, and security to consumer verification

AU10TIX has launched a new white label biometric authentication tool named SECURE.ME to reduce integration requirements while providing consumer end-users with a fast and secure experience.

SECURE.ME offers companies a number of authentication options, ranging from identity documents and proof of address verification to selfie biometrics with liveness using their smartphones. The API-based solution performs identity verification within eight seconds, and enables complete onboarding within 90, according to the announcement.

According to Jonathan Wilson, chief product officer of AU10TIX, SECURE.ME was developed to tackle the increasingly widespread phenomenon of online fraud sparked by the substantial swap to a remote workforce during the last year.

“With the acceleration in fraud due to the pandemic, it’s never been more important for businesses to have a secure, compliant digital onboarding and verification process while still providing a seamless experience for users,” he explained. “SECURE.ME provides our customers with a front-end white label solution to safeguard their business, with zero integration or engineering required. Our success in providing an automated API solution for over a decade is now made accessible by a best-in-class user experience.”

“Early customers are choosing anywhere from one to all available security checks when designing their verification flow,” explained Koby Avitan, vice president, product, of AU10TIX.

The new tool is multilingual and tracks behavioral analytics, enabling customer experience teams to identify global trends and trouble spots across the full onboarding experience.

Among its attempts to tackle fraud, AU10TIX also partnered with micro-mobility firm Bird in January to introduce a digital ID check feature with face biometrics support for Bird’s shared electric scooters, and is providing biometrics for identity verification of Uber riders who want to pay cash.

Article Topics

AU10TIX | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | facial recognition | fraud prevention | identity verification | onboarding