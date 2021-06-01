CMITech and Virdi biometrics integrated for Spanish contactless access control market

Iris, facial recognition and body temperature scanning deployed to showrooms

Managed security services provider Telefonica Tech has added CMITech’s iris and face biometrics and body temperature screening technology to its innovation centers in Madrid and Barcelona, and deployed Virdi X-Face facial recognition to the latter showroom to exhibit security and contactless access control solutions.

Spanish access control solutions distributor STI Card deployed its partners’ CMITech EF-45N terminal and Virdi X-Face terminal to Telefonica Tech’s Innovation Center in integrated solutions with RFID technology.

The CMITech EF-45N can identify users with or without masks, according to the company announcement, and measures temperature with the TS-100 thermal sensor. The solution has been widely deployed in biometric access control solutions in CMITech’s home country South Korea, and has been widely used in hospitals during the pandemic to provide secure access for healthcare personnel without requiring them to remove their PPE, according to the announcement.

Virdi X-Face can identify users at distances of up to three meters as they approach the terminal, and up to four users simultaneously. It also provides protection against spoof attacks with biometric liveness detection, identifies masked users, and can sound an alarm if the user’s facemask is improperly worn, Telefonica Tech says. A thermal sensor will also be deployed with the Virdi X-Face to measure body temperature as a means of health risk mitigation.

“Collaboration with STI Card allows us to continue fulfilling our commitment to support us in the most innovative and reliable solutions in the security sector. We value much to be able to incorporate its EF-45 technology to our innovation portfolio to offer this new control of access and presence to our clients. The combination of systems non-contact biometric identification system combined with temperature detection and mask make this solution a perfect ally for the protection of people and our clients’ facilities,” declares Lorena Senador-Gómez, global commercial director of Telefónica Ingeniería de Seguridad (TIS) of Telefónica Tech, according to a Google translation.

