Covints integrates Aidentity biometrics to mitigate CBRNE attacks

Covert Overt Intelligence Solutions (Covints), an Indian defense company, and Aidentity, a UK-based biometric identification solutions firm, have established a partnership as the former looks to expand its foothold in markets across Europe, Canada, Africa, and the Middle East.

According to a joint statement from the two companies, the partnership will see Covints integrate Aidentity’s biometric technology to fight the ever-growing CBRNE threats and security challenges the world faces. CBRNE stands for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive attacks, any of which could cause mass casualties and major societal disruption.

The companies, the statement adds, will by this partnership put together their experience in business strategy, technology development and deployment to help clients around the world in security and defense and other industries exposed to CBRNE attacks. It will also allow them the opportunity to integrate biometrics and CBRNE technologies, the statement notes.

This move comes at a time when CBRNE threats and security attacks are said to be on an upward trend and when emerging technologies are expected to become an integral part of the security response strategy of businesses and organizations.

Swapnil Kishore, founder and CEO of Covints, said the company is thrilled to be partnering with Aidentity. “CBRNE have dynamically outgrown in the past few years and require real-time simultaneous ingenious solutions to proactively mitigate them. Covints is dedicated to this cause and I believe this partnership will help us to take this forward,” said Kishore.

Johann Caubergh, managing director of Aidentity, said the CBRNE platform of Covints is a game changer in defense systems.

“We are upscaling our mission that stands for the protection and security of high-risk environments and citizens, that makes Covints a perfect match in this strategic partnership. We are honored to receive the confidence from Covints to represent their company, know-how and intelligence worldwide,” the MD said.

Caubergh has served as CEO of BioSSL which appears to have been rolled into Aidentity.

