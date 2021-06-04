FacePhi face biometrics called up to top soccer league for stadium access

FacePhi has been chosen to implement its face biometrics for access control at the Valencia CF stadium.

Fans will use FacePhi’s technology to submit a photo of their identity document, along with a biometric selfie. Having been onboarded to Valencia CF’s system, their identity will be verified at the stadium entrance with selfie facial recognition technology used to generate a QR code, which FacePhi says can improve the customer experience and speed them on their way to their seats.

The company was among winners of the ‘VCF Innovation Hub,’ which brought together emerging technologies with the soccer community, in the ‘Fan Engagement’ category.

“The e-football technology is having an increasing positive impact, both to improve the health and performance of professionals and to guarantee the best possible experience for fans. Valencia CF has given us a great opportunity to demonstrate the usefulness of biometric technology at the entrance to large stadiums, where thousands of people usually gather, and both security and speed in access control are key factors” explains Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi.

Mira also suggests that it is only a matter of time until large sports clubs adopt biometric technology for stadium access.

VCF Innovation Hub win

The Innovation Hub was launched by Valencia CF and Startup Valencia, with the intention of supporting innovative startups, in addition to detecting trends and improving fan experiences.

The second edition of the project included more than 70 applicants, 22 of which were selected to present to the jury. FacePhi’s biometric technology was selected as a winner from among those 22 finalists.

FacePhi formed a partnership with Revelock in May to integrate continuous authentication with its face biometrics.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | digital identity | FacePhi | facial recognition | identity document | identity verification