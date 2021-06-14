Jamaica, Cayman Islands mull digital ID for more government services, PhilSys scaling up

Authorities in Jamaica are considering linking the national identification number (NIN) to the taxpayer’s registration number (TRN) once pending digital ID legislation has been okayed, according to the Jamaica Observer. The National Identification and Registration Act (NIRA) is awaiting parliamentary approval.

Warren Vernon, project director for the National Identification System (NIDS) was quoted as saying such a move would be for the good of the general population as the TRN is more widely used by citizens than even passports.

“The bigger issue is to establish a unique identification, because once you establish a unique identification, what you are going to find is that all of government, irrespective of the entities, will be able to adopt and utilize this unique identification. It is for that reason that the TRN is so widely used,” Observer quoted Vernon as saying.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck also spoke favourably about the proposed move during a virtual meeting with experts of the Tax Administration of Jamaica, the outlet writes.

This move notwithstanding, there have been questions from some quarters about whether such linkage would ensure individuals have only one identification number on the central digital ID database.

One of those skeptical about the move, Observer mentions, is opposition member of the joint review committee working on the NIRA, Peter Bunting, who is suggesting that the linkage be adapted to existing systems that do cross-matching for fingerprint biometrics and facial recognition in order to check duplication.

Cayman Islands digital register, ID cards project in view

Work is ongoing for the drafting of texts regarding the putting in place of a digital register and a digital ID card for the Cayman Islands, with the text expected to be sent to Parliament soon, Cayman Compass writes.

Speaking at the Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference recently, the Director for e-Government Ian Tibbetts said the text being developed for public consultations will be tabled in parliament later in the year.

The move is intended to allow Caymanians access to more government services and give them more control of their personal data.

According to Tibbetts, information to be stored in the digital ID register will include an individual’s full name, date of birth, place of birth, national ID number, photo and possibly their signature.

“The portal and mobile app that’s linked to it will be your gateway to access and manage your data, and data of any dependants you may have. And to see which entities have access to the data, (and for you) to access government services, and ultimately to apply for the national ID…,” Tibbetts said.

The Compass also noted that the government recently procured the solution for the national ID card which Tibbetts said may be issued on a voluntary basis.

PhilSys digital ID registrations scale up

National ID cards have been issued to 200,000 Filipinos, and another 200,000 are about to be delivered, according to a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) statement reported by ABS-CBN News.

The announcement comes as the government updated its progress, saying 35 million people have completed their Stage 1 registration for the national digital ID, and 12 million have completed Stage 2, which includes fingerprint, face and iris biometrics enrollment.

The PSA is now registering more than 100,000 people for PhilSys daily, PNA reports, having stabilized its registration process.

Article Topics

biometrics | Cayman Islands | digital identity | egovernment | government services | identity management | Jamaica | national ID | Philippines