Panini, Prove, IN Groupe and Veridos bring digital ID expertise to collaborations

Panini has become a member of the FIDO Alliance as the group pursues its work on establishing new standards for methods of digital ID authentication that are more secure than passwords.

In a press release, Panini said it is joining an Alliance that is backed by hundreds of global tech leaders across enterprise, payments, telecom, government and healthcare that have created a common front to support the developing of technical specifications that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms for more reliable and convenient methods of authenticating users.

Pierpaolo Bubbio, R&D Director at Panini, said: “We are thrilled to join this coalition and support FIDO’s industry goal to make user authentication easier and safer for all parties. We’re confident Panini has a lot to offer as we continue developing state-of-the-art authentication technology via our intensive innovation program.”

Panini’s innovation team is at work to test its biometric authentication system with the aiming of aligning it to the compliance standards of FIDO Alliance, the company says.

Prove backs Good Health Collaborative initiative

Prove has announced its willingness to support efforts of the Good Health Pass Collaborative which seek to establish standards for the use of digital health passes globally.

The move by Prove comes as calls for the acceptability of such passes become louder, and as countries look to resume normal air travel.

In a press statement, Prove said it agrees with principles outlined in the Collaborative’s first white paper dubbed Good Health Pass: A Safe Path to Global Reopening, which urges an urgent call to action for policymakers and government agencies, solution providers, and the health sector in a critical first step, that could help restore global travel and accelerate global economic recovery through the use of digital health passes.

The white paper was released recently for public review and comes not long after the Collaborative had called on leaders of the G7 to endorse standards and principles for the issuance and use of digital health passes.

“There is a lot to get right to make health passes effective. Security, interoperability, data privacy, ease of use, and of course consumer consent and control are all critical factors. The Good Health Pass Collaborative has allowed us to collaborate and build the collective trust we need to safely return to normal life,” said Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove.

ID2020 head of advocacy and communications, Ethan Veneklasen, said Prove’s support for the Collaborative highlights the idea that the proper design and implementation of digital health passes could prompt quicker and safer resumption of normal flights.

“Building this level of trust will require concerted effort – and unprecedented collaboration – across multiple sectors. We are grateful to Prove for their participation and for their commitment to privacy and user control of sensitive health data,” said Veneklasen.

IN Groupe brings experience to IRU as new member

IN Groupe’s is contributing its digital identity prowess to the transport industry as the French company becomes a member of the International Road Transport Union (IRU).

The membership means that IN Groupe will bring new digital solutions and services that will shape the path taken by transport firms, according to a statement released by the IRU.

This move, the statement notes, will also enable IN Groupe, which has offered digital services in the transport sector for over 15 years, to enhance the digital capabilities of transport industry firms by networking directly with local and international partners in IRU’s membership and other broader networks.

Some of the services offered in the transport sector in the past by IN Groupe include digital identity solutions for regulated ecosystems, the tachograph identity card for France and many other countries, digital secured platforms for transport professionals, and the distribution of driving licenses and vehicle registration systems.

Veridos joins UN Global Compact

The world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative welcomes Veridos as a member, as the company carries out its digital ID projects in countries with both developed and developing economies around the world.

The United Nations Global Compact is a voluntary initiative based on commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and join on to partnerships in support of UN goals.

The UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, to provide legal identity to every person by 2030, is a particular focus for Veridos, according to the announcement.

“Veridos supports the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption,” says Veridos CEO Andreas Räschmeier. “We are proud to be a signatory company of the UN Global Compact. While our past actions have already demonstrated clear support to advance the broader development goals of the U.N., particularly the Sustainable Development Goals, the signing of the UNGC publicly underlines our commitment.”

