Phonexia suggests use of voice biometrics to tackle vishing

Phonexia has published a blog post highlighting how voice biometrics can be used to mitigate the risks of vishing (voice phishing) attempts.

Written by Pavel Jirik, marketing content writer at Phonexia, the article first mentions the increase in cybercrime due to the quick digitalization of the workplace caused by the pandemic.

Exploiting people’s fears through social engineering techniques, many malicious actors have resorted to the use of vishing in the attempt of stealing individuals’ identity, then use it to access their bank account and steal their funds.

According to Jirik, most vishers use VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) when attempting to steal someone’s information, as this is a more ‘anonymizable’ channel when compared to traditional phone calls.

In addition, Vishers often create fake caller ID profiles (‘caller ID spoofing’) to make their phone numbers appear legitimate.

To mitigate the impact of these increasingly dangerous malicious attempts, Jirik argues, companies should be open to deploying voice biometric tools.

“When a victim is vished by a criminal, they will often attempt to commit identity theft by calling the victim’s bank and impersonating them,” Jirik explained in the blog post.

“Because of that, introducing voice biometrics can be the last barrier between a client’s account and criminals.”

This is particularly true when considering that many modern voice recognition systems come with powerful anti-spoofing capabilities.

Such systems are capable of automatically identifying a caller using near real-time voice authentication, based on several unique characteristics.

This, in turn, effectively prevents fraudsters from accessing unauthorized accounts, even in scenarios where they managed to steal individuals’ access PINs or passwords.

Beyond voice biometrics, Jirik believes there are also other precautions companies and individuals can take to protect themselves from vishing.

These include using caller ID applications, not responding to suspicious prompts, and never giving out personal or confidential information.

To aid law enforcement tackle these and other forms of crime, Phonexia has recently launched a new audio investigation solution named Orbis.

