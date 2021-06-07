Senegal renews deal with Iris Corp for biometric ID cards

2 year deal for 3 million ID and voter cards worth $19.5M

Iris Corporation has announced a deal extension with Senegal for the production of three million smart biometric national ID and voter cards.

Iris has held a contract with Senegal since 2016 for the production of over 10 million biometric cards for the West African country over a period of five years.

This latest extension of the contract with Senegal’s Ministry of Interior is worth FCFA 10.5 (approximately US$19.5 million). The deal will be for a period of two years, between May 3, 2021 and May 3, 2023, per information filed by Iris.

Iris says that the three million national ID and voter cards will be supplied with their relevant maintenance accessories amid some risk factors which have to do with the political, economic, regulatory, and operational environment of the country.

The company however assured that it was taking measures to ward off such risks which may also include external ones such as the global economic and health crisis currently prevailing.

Iris Board members, despite the risk factors, adjudged that accepting the contract extension would be in the interest of the company and its shareholders and that it will contribute positively to its earnings, according to information cited in the filing.

Iris Corporation says it boasts over 25 years of experience in the production of biometric passports and multi-application biometric ID clients in 34 countries worldwide.

biometric cards | biometrics | digital identity | ID cards | identity document | identity management | IRIS Corporation | Senegal | voter identification