Alan Turing Institute call for papers ahead of trustworthy digital identity conference

The Alan Turing Institute is running a virtual conference on trustworthy digital identity on 13 September 2021 and is calling for papers, with abstracts due by 30 July.

The conference will explore the trustworthiness of and risks associated with digital identity. The Alan Turing Institute, the UK’s national center for data science and artificial intelligence, is running a large-scale research project, using a multi-disciplinary approach to examine the trustworthiness of digital identity across the areas of security, privacy, ethics, resilience, robustness and reliability.

In May 2021 the institute released a technical briefing looking into the difference between ‘trusted’ identity systems and their ‘trustworthiness’: “Whereas trusted can be defined as a belief in the integrity, ability or character of an entity, trustworthiness of an entity regards the extent to which it is deserving of trust.”

Conference organizers are looking for papers across four areas of research to bring further understanding of trustworthiness: systems and architectures, governance and risks, privacy preserving techniques and socio-political considerations.

The project has a high-profile international advisory board including the ID4Africa Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Atick and Dr Pramod Varma, Chief Architect of India’s Aadhaar biometric ID system.

Article Topics

best practices | biometrics | data protection | digital identity | ethics | privacy | Turing Institute | webinar