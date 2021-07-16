Crypto-Biometric Technology: Secure data with next-generation devices

Crypto-Biometric Technology: Secure data with next-generation devices

Traditional biometric devices’ security limitations have led to the development of a cryptography-based biometric system, adding an extra layer of data security.

This whitepaper by Mantra explores how cryptography-based biometric devices ensure data security and prevent threats such as spoofing and hacking.

