Elenium Automation addresses airport biometrics overhead with $200M fund launch

As airports and airlines are squeezed between reduced revenues and looming overcapacity concerns, Elenium Automation has launched a $200 million program to support the adoption of biometrics and touchless technologies for COVID-19 pandemic recovery without requiring them to make huge capital investments.

The VYGR program (short for Voyager) gives airports and airlines access to the latest self-service technologies from Elenium to move passengers more quickly and safely through the airport, without capital investment. Elenium’s self-service products and solutions use biometrics, telepresence and touchless technologies for check-in, bag drop, lounge and boarding gate access reduce processing space to allow more valuable retail space, according to the announcement.

Avalon Airport CEO Justin Giddings says the VYGR program reduces congestion in the check-in area. Giddings says VYGR has doubled Avalon’s check-in area capacity.

The VYGR consumption model lowers financial risk during a challenging period for the industry, and gives money back to customer organizations if the cost of the technology is recovered earlier, Elenium says.

“The aviation industry can use VYGR to implement new technologies without worrying about the upfront cost and managing the risk of operational disruptions from pandemics to bad weather. They only pay for it when they use it,” Elenium CEO Aaron Hornlimann states.

“We need to upgrade our airports now so the industry recovery can be supported with efficient, touchless and confidence-building automation. VYGR removes a hurdle by dealing with capital constraints,” he adds.

Elenium also emphasizes that its product portfolio is not only for airports in major cities.

The company gained regulatory approval in Australia for its HealthGate kiosk earlier this year.

