Fingerprint Cards targets biometric IoT and access control developers with distribution deal

Fingerprint Cards has reached a collaborative partnership agreement with online distributor Mouser Electronics to bring its biometric technology to more developers.

Mouser Electronics becomes an authorized global distributor of Fingerprint Cards’ biometric technology, which the latter says will strengthen its market position and help it scale into new internet of things (IoT) and access control markets and application areas around the world.

The BM-Lite Module and Development Kit is now available from Mouser for shipment to developers to enable them to integrate biometrics into their applications.

“We believe this is an opportunity to scale even further with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new application areas and new verticals. We believe that Mouser will help us find new potential markets,” concludes Fingerprint Cards SVP Business Line Payments and Access Michel Roig.

FPC reached an agreement with Digi-Key Electronics to distribute its BM-Lite Module and Development Kit to bring its biometrics to the same application areas in 2020.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | distribution | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | IoT | Mouser Electronics | partner program | partnership | stocks | VAR