Fingerprint Cards targets biometric IoT and access control developers with distribution deal

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Fingerprint Cards targets biometric IoT and access control developers with distribution deal

Fingerprint Cards has reached a collaborative partnership agreement with online distributor Mouser Electronics to bring its biometric technology to more developers.

Mouser Electronics becomes an authorized global distributor of Fingerprint Cards’ biometric technology, which the latter says will strengthen its market position and help it scale into new internet of things (IoT) and access control markets and application areas around the world.

The BM-Lite Module and Development Kit is now available from Mouser for shipment to developers to enable them to integrate biometrics into their applications.

“We believe this is an opportunity to scale even further with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new application areas and new verticals. We believe that Mouser will help us find new potential markets,” concludes Fingerprint Cards SVP Business Line Payments and Access Michel Roig.

FPC reached an agreement with Digi-Key Electronics to distribute its BM-Lite Module and Development Kit to bring its biometrics to the same application areas in 2020.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics