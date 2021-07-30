New South Wales’ digital identity advisory council seeks to balance privacy, fraud protection

The government of the Australian State of New South Wales has appointed 18 members to the Digital Identity Ministerial Advisory Council (DIMAC) which it created back in May, with the state police expected to have a major say on the Council, reports InnovationAus.

The appointees, who are drawn from several walks of life, include federal and state government officials from different departments, agencies and services; academics; actors from the financial services sector, as well as consultants.

With Digital and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello designated chairperson and Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott as one of the members, DIMAC is set up to ensure concerns about personal privacy and security are factored into the State’s digital identity ecosystem policy, the outlet states. The body will also support the State in its planned digital identity strategic direction and roadmap.

Reiterating the need for privacy and trust, Dominello said these two characteristics are the hallmark of Australia’s democracy and the government is not ready to make any comprises on them.

“The government is implementing a transformational digital agenda, including evolving the Service NSW app and delivery of stimulus such as Dine & Discover vouchers and business support grants. We need to surround ourselves with top experts to remain ahead of the game,” said Dominello in a statement.

Dominello also noted the role of digital driver’s licenses in improving the protection of identity data.

The report also quoted the Police Minister as saying the Force will put its resources to use to help build security layers around digital identity.

“Fraudulent identities are often used to enable serious and organized crime, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and child exploitation. The NSW Police Force has a world-class Cybercrime Squad which is at the forefront of our efforts combatting these criminal threats, and I am pleased that as a member of this Council, NSW Police Force will proactively engage with subject matter experts and industry,” Elliot said.

The first ever meeting of the Council has already taken place.

