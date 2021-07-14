Omidyar, GBG back Women in Identity’s Code of Conduct research

Women in Identity, a group promoting diversity across the identity industry, has signed up big-name sponsors for its Code of Conduct research project. The Royal Bank of Canada, Omidyar Network and GBG are among the sponsors for the project which aims to provide a set of guiding principles for building diversity into digital identity systems for the financial services sector, according to a Women in Identity (WiD) release.

The research is already underway. The first step is a review of existing work to gather evidence of “non-diverse thinking” across the digital identity sector. The following stage will use interviews of the general population to determine financial service use cases.

Researchers will use the findings to establish a status quo of the extent of exclusion. A framework for implementing the findings will follow in the autumn.

London-based WiD is examining the impact of identity exclusion more generally, including on health and access to digital services. Their aim is to challenge developers to consider how their products will work for all users and not just the mainstream.

The project came to light earlier in 2021 as part of the not-for-profit group’s annual report.

