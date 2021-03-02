Women in Identity plans industry Code of Conduct for 2021

Women in Identity (WiD) is planning to research the impact of exclusion from digital identity systems as part of its work towards establishing an industry-wide Code of Conduct and its own communication program, and seeking sponsors to back those projects, according to the group’s annual report.

A not-for-profit, launched in 2019 to promote diversity in the identity industry, the collective is now over 1100 members in 32 countries. WiD works on the premise that digital identity systems can have a disproportionate impact on groups who are already socially disadvantaged. Fifteen member events were organized during the year, and 30 presentations delivered for digital identity events by its representatives, the report says.

The group focuses on building up the digital identity industry with a wide range of representatives in order to fairly mitigate bias and foster inclusivity. Part of WiD’s core mission is exploring any potential underlying, unquestioned assumptions that interfere with inclusiveness.

The organization set up a Zoom facility and Youtube channel in response to COVID-19, and through this, holds regular webinars focusing on different topics including national digital identity and biometrics.

Part of the group’s mandate includes investigating the impacts of bias in digital identity systems, and researching what guidance solution providers could use in these areas. WiD plans to create a Code of Conduct with Guiding Principles and an Implementation Framework to support organizations that are designing, developing or deploying digital identity systems.

“We will continue our partnerships with organisations across Canada, promoting greater diversity in our sector. We’ll kickoff with a series of events with DIACC in the Spring – all aimed at driving membership and spreading our message!” writes Melissa Carvalho.

During 2020, the organization raised over US$39,000 in sponsorship, with sponsors including Trust Stamp, Daon and Ping Identity.

best practices | biometrics | digital identity | ethics | identity management | Women in Identity