Veridas face biometrics, Sensory edge speech recognition combat video conferencing fraud

Video conference fraud is on the rise, and the software companies providing the service are teaming up with biometrics providers to stop it.

Veridas has been selected by Enghouse Interactive to integrate face biometrics with its video conferencing solution. The joint solution allows agents to confirm the identity of customers in remote conversations in milliseconds, with accuracy above 99.9 percent, according to the announcement.

The Vidyo solution has already attracted interest from major financial institutions, the companies say.

The user’s face is compared to a registration photo or identity document with biometrics during the video call, with automatic or manual verification through a single click. Results are immediately displayed on the agent’s console, in order to accept or reject the transaction based on the institution’s minimum requirements.

Veridas’ edge voice biometrics are also being considered by Enghouse for integration with its call center software, to enable text-independent user authentication within three seconds.

“We are very excited about the alliance with Enghouse because of the great potential of application of our biometric authentication solutions, face, and voice, in final customer solutions,” Veridas Director of Alliances Ignacio del Castillo says. “The integration of Veridas’ facial biometrics into Enghouse’s Vidyo platform brings Veridas even closer to contact centers in Spain and Latam. The great team of professionals that we have found in Enghouse and the quality of their solutions is the pillars to make this collaboration a success.”

Enghouse VP of Sales JL Castaños says the use of Vidyo in contact center interactions has increased exponentially during the pandemic.

“This new channel introduces additional benefits over other types of interactions, especially the ability to establish bonds of greater trust between interlocutors by being able to add to the conversation the additional information that is provided in the communication through the expression of the face,” he comments. “With the integration of Veridas facial biometrics we have gone a step further, enabling the verification of the interlocutor in a completely natural and transparent way.”

Sensory powers voice commands for Zoom Rooms

Zoom has chosen Sensory to provide edge speech recognition in the public beta release of Zoom Rooms for Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows.

The addition of Sensory’s TrulyNatural enables support for voice commands on all Zoom Rooms platforms, with domain-specific recognizers designed to handle common tasks for controlling meetings, while preserving privacy by storing and processing voice data locally. The companies also worked together on more complex tasks like alphanumeric recognition to allow users to enter meeting IDs and passcodes with their voices.

“Zoom understands the important role privacy plays to enterprise customers and selected Sensory to bring the convenience of voice control to Zoom Rooms. Utilizing our advanced embedded voice AI stack, we’ve bolstered the voice experience while maintaining total privacy and brand recognition,” Todd Mozer, CEO at Sensory, Inc.

“Zoom is passionate about making collaboration easier, but we always put our customer’s privacy and security front and center,” states Cynthia Lee, lead product manager at Zoom. “Sensory’s technology checked all the boxes for us: accurate, fast and private. We look forward to adding more voice features as our public beta progresses towards full launch later this year.

