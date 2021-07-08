Worldline integrates A3BC biometric digital ID and data storage protocol

Collaboration aimed at enhancing safety and user experience

Technology partner Worldline announced a new partnership with French fintech startup A3BC (Anything Anywhere Anytime Biometric Connection) to provide touchless fingerprint authentication through user’s mobile phones.

As part of the new collaboration, A3BC’s biometric digital ID and data storage protocol technologies will be integrated within the Worldline Authentication platform.

‘We first met with Worldline in March 2020, and we were proud to win a special award during the third e-Payments Challenge by Worldline last September,” commented Dinesh Ujoodah, CEO and co-founder of A3BC.

“The kindness and the motivation of the team is what really struck us. We are proud to be working with one of the biggest European payment processors to provide even more security when it comes to digital transactions,” Ujoodah added.

The move not only improves the fingerprint recognition authentication options of the Worldline platform but also enhances its security features, according to the announcement.

Thanks to the patented technology, all the biometric data collected from users will now be stored separately from the mobile device that is used to capture it, thus securing online payment and transactions in compliance with PSD2 and SCA.

“Fraud is on the rise due to the pandemic, as a recent survey by EY shows. That is why our work with A3BC is so important”, explained Claire Deprez-Pipon, global product manager for Authentication Services at Worldline.

“We are now able to add a new layer of security with no friction into Worldline Trusted Authentication and other solutions of Worldline. In addition, it opens new doors to facilitate an even better customer experience and authentication from any devices,” Deprez-Pipon added.

The combination of the two firms’ technologies will therefore protect mobile phones from intrusion by utilizing two-factor authentication (2FA), based on possession of the smartphone and biometrics.

The new solution was reportedly designed, built, and patented to operate according to Zero Trust principles.

