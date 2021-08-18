Aware pitches Knomi to meet touchless biometrics needs of reopening facilities

The demand for touchless authentication solutions driven by reopening offices and buildings could present a tail-wind for sales of Aware’s mobile biometric authentication platform Knomi, the company says.

With numerous jurisdictions reopening from COVID-19 restrictions or planning to do so, Knomi, which the company says is configured for a variety of touchless applications and easily integrated, meets the need for a flexible, secure and contactless biometric solutions, according to the announcement.

“The demand for touchless authentication solutions has never been higher, and we’re proud to have a trusted solution in Knomi that meets this demand immediately,” says Bob Eckel, president and chief executive officer of Aware, Inc. “Knomi’s industry-leading face and voice biometrics already provide our customers with a convenient and flexible authentication solution that replaces fraud-prone passwords. But it is also an ideal solution for touchless workflows as well, providing world class authentication without the need for shared touchpoints, while providing our customers and users with some much-needed peace of mind after Covid.”

The company suggests touchless processes can ease concerns over COVID-19 transmission through shared services, while providing more efficient authentication than legacy technologies. Incorporating biometrics into visitor management, border control and mobile authentication workflows directly addresses demand for quick, safe and confident access to accounts and offices. Aware also notes transportation management and venue access management as potential use cases for Knomi.

Aware’s most recent earnings update indicates the steep increase in demand for biometrics, with transaction volumes up by five times over the first half of last year.

