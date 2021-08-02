Continuous facial, iris recognition for remote workers with Princeton Identity, EPAM partnership

Remote workers will undergo continuous facial recognition or iris scanning to allow ongoing access to a firm’s software system, using a new zero trust biometric identity solution being developed by new partners Princeton Identity and EPAM Systems, according to a release.

While workers going into an office to work often have to pass through a physical screening to enter the building and log into a computer, remote workers only undergo online verification and authentication. A single authentication to initiate a work session does not guarantee the security than many firms require.

Zero trust protocols are becoming increasingly popular as they assume that no one can be trusted within a network even if they have gone through authentication. Zero trust protocols therefore require constant re-authentication.

Asking workers to repeatedly enter passwords and codes each time they send an email or open a new folder, file or application is unworkable. Princeton Identity and EPAM have formed a partnership to bring the face and iris recognition capabilities of the former to access enterprise cybersecurity systems of the latter. The resulting solution uses a computer’s camera or attached encrypted biometric reader to continuously verify a worker.

Simply sitting in front of the enabled computer should allow a biometrically registered employee to work remotely wherever they are.

If another person sat down in front of that computer or even joined the original worker, EPAM’s software would immediately sever the network connection and shut down the application, according to the release.

Princeton Identity is pushing for a broader uptake of biometrics and quotes the Ponemon Institute’s latest survey findings that the average data breach in 2020 cost $3.86 million. EPAM estimates the cost of cybercrime will reach $6 trillion globally in 2021.

