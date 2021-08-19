Future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience

London, UK

December 1 – 2, 2021

Future of Digital Onboarding and Customer Experience is a 2-day networking event which will be hosted on 1st and 2nd December 2021 Hilton London Canary Wharf at London, United Kingdom. This unique industry forum, composed of high profile delegates who are the key decision makers from around the globe, aims to discuss the challenges and explore best-practices to optimize the digital on-boarding, customer experience and identity management processes.

Over the last few months, companies have witnessed unforeseen challenges due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry is rethinking the future through rapid adaptation measures and a stronger focus on their digital presence as customers go online to access critical services. Business leaders are gradually recognizing the tremendous potential of digitization, and digital customer on-boarding has been the buzzword in the sector.

Interesting topics will be explored during the event such as the frontiers in biometric banking and the rise of experiential banking, and there will be panel discussions between experts discussing all the latest trends which have come into play with regards to digital onboarding. Join in to learn more about what the future holds for digital onboarding and all the benefits it entails.

For more information, check out the website.

