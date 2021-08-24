ID4Africa i-On-Africa: Reports from Nigeria and Rwanda

FB pixel

i-On-Africa: Reports from Nigeria and Rwanda
Online
September 15, 2021, 12:30 GMT

ID4Africa will kickstart Season 3 of its much-awaited LiveCasts with an exciting new series called “i-On-Africa”. Each episode in this series will feature an in-depth report and analysis of progress made by two African countries towards their goal of identity-for-all and will feature a Director General from each country who will engage with ID4Africa Executive Chairman and renowned identity expert, Dr. Joseph Atick, to extract best practices and lessons learned.

The series premiere will examine the progress report of Nigeria and Rwanda. The episode will also be held in (pre)commemoration of International Identity Day which is being officially recognized on 16 September. Don’t miss it!

