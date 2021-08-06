Paravision ranked among top-five facial recognition providers in latest NIST test

Firm ranks first among US providers

Paravision was ranked among the top-five facial recognition providers globally and first in the U.S. in NIST’s latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 1:1 Verification report.

Specifically, the firm was ranked 5th globally on the benchmark visa-border category, a test comparing a travel visa to an image collected in an air travel/border crossing scenario.

In this category, Paravision showcased a 0.36% False Non-Match Rate (FNMR) at a 1 in 1 million False Match Rate.

“We are grateful for the NIST team’s rigorous work, and for their steadfast efforts to promote innovation and integrity in face recognition,” said the company’s CEO Charlie Rice.

“Paravision is committed to the ethical development and conscientious sale of AI technology, and the latest FRVT results are further proof that it’s indeed possible to develop within a strong ethical framework while delivering excellence and top-ranking performance,” he added.

In the FRVT test, the company also performed consistently across all six main datasets examined, which included various image variants showcasing different image quality and aging.

Overall, Paravision was the only biometrics vendor globally to rank in the top-12 across all six datasets, and the second-highest average rank across all six tests.

Moreover, the company was also the highest-ranked U.S. provider across all six datasets.

The recognition of Paravision’s face recognition algorithms by NIST as among the most precise in the industry follows an eventful first half of 2021 for the company.

In March, the company achieved similar results in a previous NIST test in matching accuracy for mugshot and webcam images in both ‘Identification’ and ‘Investigation’ modes.

And in May, Paravision announced a $23 million funding round led by J2 Ventures, with participation from biometric security system integrator HID Global and others.

More recently, Paravision has hired biometrics industry leader Benji Hutchinson as its new president and chief operating officer.

