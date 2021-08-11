Twenty20 and Skyhawk merge for end-to-end face biometric security

Security service providers Twenty20 Solutions and Skyhawk have merged to deliver a comprehensive array of off-grid and networked solutions including managed security services and biometric surveillance for several industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, education, and healthcare.

“Together, Twenty20 Solutions and Skyhawk offer the industry’s most powerful technology platform enabled by AI (artificial intelligence), leading-edge software solutions, and business intelligence,” commented Dan Vertachnik, chief executive officer of Twenty20 Solutions.

The platform can also provide customers with real-time insight into their operations for detection and response operations.

“This merger allows clients to partner with one provider for a complete end-to-end smart security and automation solution for both their corporate offices and buildings, as well as their remote operations and facilities,” Vertachnik added.

Brett Lofton, founder of Skyhawk, echoed the point, calling the merger a “fantastic opportunity” to expand the company’s growth in the security and managed services space.

After completing the merger, the combined companies will be headquartered at Twenty20 Solutions’ corporate office in Irving, TX, with offices in Baton Rouge, LA, Houston, TX, Midland, TX, and Bakersfield, CA.

“We now have additional tools to help customers protect their critical operations including powerful monitoring capabilities,” Lofton explained.

“Clients can choose to self-monitor their sites with alerts and real-time reporting or choose manned monitoring with Twenty20’s network monitoring center,” he added.

The merger comes months after Twenty20 introduced new face biometrics and object recognition solutions processed at the network edge.

