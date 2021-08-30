Voting open for digital identity excellence with #GoodID, MIT Solve 2021 awards

Voting has begun for the #GoodID awards across four digital identity-related categories and for finalists in MIT Solve awards.

#GoodID, the Omidyar Network initiative for digital identity, has published the finalists for its 2021 awards for Community Champions. Voting is open until 30 September to recognize individuals and organizations making an impact in digital ID.

There are almost 30 nominees across categories spanning accountability, inclusion, privacy and security. The longlist was selected by a committee including Marian Dahan, founder of World Identity Network and Vyjayanti Desai, practice manager at ID4D.

Nominees include ID4Africa; Christiaan van Veen, Director, Digital Welfare State and Human Rights Project, NYU Law; Grace Mutung’u, Researcher, the Centre For Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law; Unwanted Witness; Cina Lawson, Togo’s Minister of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation; India’s Centre for Internet and Society; Veriff CEO and Founder Kaarel Kotkas and the Good Health Pass Collaborative.

U.S.$2 million of funding is also up for grabs at MIT’s Solve Awards. Voting is now open across categories related to digital identity including Antiracist Technology in the U.S. and Digital Inclusion.

Voting closes on 17 September with winners announced on 19 September.

Article Topics

awards | biometrics | CHR&GJ | digital identity | Good Health Pass Collaborative | Good ID | ID4Africa | Identification for Development (ID4D) | MIT | Veriff