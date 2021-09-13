Brahmarsk launches face biometrics API tolerant of pandemic-related occlusions

Brahmarsk, an information and technology solutions company serving security purposes, has announced the unveiling of TrustIDConnect, an API that facilitates the easy adoption of its patented MemoryID biometric security technology to either mobile, web-based, or on-site applications without needing to invest heavily in the technology. MemoryID enables organizations to deploy face biometrics that work with occlusions like masks and fogged-up glasses, according to a company announcement.

TrustIDConnect is designed as an easy-to-use and low-impact interface that supports all platforms including iOS and Android, both mobile and desktop, as well as for cloud, on-site, and hybrid environments — meaning no need for wrong installations, separate biometric hardware or software, or frequent IT support calls, the company says.

MemeoryID is billed as an easy-to install and secure identification platform that provides highly-accurate privacy-friendly face biometrics and supports cloud, on-site, and hybrid deployments. It also includes built-in spoof prevention, provides a high return-on-investment and exceeds customer security requirements while retaining flexibility.

Dr. Karthik Kaleedhass, director of innovation at Brahmarsk said “with the TrustIDConnect API, Brahmarsk will further increase the adoption of MemoryID software to all verticals, using cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments.”

“Ready for large-scale deployments, MemoryID has the best balance in accuracy and flexibility and can identify individuals without any compromises or significant issues,” Kaleedhass added. “Its accuracy is not affected by the presence of face masks, eyeglasses (either foggy or clear), and provides the best return of investment to its customers. It utilizes existing hardware, without the need for new equipment or special installations. It is the first of its kind technology that provides unified identification across mobile and desktop platforms. The technology supports all major platforms – iOS, Android and desktop platforms.”

Masks are known to cause performance degradations of various kinds in many face biometrics systems.

