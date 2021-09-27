CBP biometrics for border entry expand in Texas as imposter apprehended

The Anzalduas International Bridge Port of Entry (POE) in Texas will be the site of a new trial of face biometrics for travelers entering the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced.

CBP’s Simplified Arrival, which was expanded in July, leverages face biometrics monitoring to automate the manual document checks required for border entry to the U.S. The program has run since 2018, branching out to Canada and outside of the continental United States this year. Facial verification cameras will be deployed in two vehicle lanes at the bridge to capture photos of people inside vehicles to match with corresponding passport or visa pictures.

Biometric lanes will be clearly marked, as will opt-out lanes for those who do not wish to participate. Furthermore, privacy standards have been considered, according to CBP, which will delete facial photos within twelve hours, while photos of foreign nationals who are required to provide biometrics are securely transferred and stored in the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT).

The pilot is based on a congressional mandate for CBP to biometrically record all foreign nationals on entry and exit of the country, in order to strengthen border security.

“CBP has successfully expanded Simplified Arrival to select airports, seaports, and pedestrian lanes at the U.S. land borders. The next step to transform travel at the land borders includes the addition of facial biometrics to further secure and enhance the vehicle entry process,” says Diane J. Sabatino, deputy executive assistant commissioner of Field Operations, CBP.

The pilot will run for 120 days, after which evaluation of the system’s efficacy will aim to determine the successes as well as the flaws.

Mexican traveler apprehended via border face biometrics

Meanwhile CBP officers at Laredo bridge POE, Texas have apprehended a traveler using biometric facial comparison, when she was determined to be an imposter after the technology found her facial image did not match the document.

The traveler is one of 900 imposters identified by CBP using face biometrics, according to the agency.

CBP currently uses face biometric comparison technology at 41 land border entry points across the country, while there are 31 points of entry in Texas. Nearly 100 million travelers have participated in the biometric facial comparison process at air, land, and seaports of entry.

In August, it was announced that CBP had formed public-private partnerships with major cruise lines to initiate face biometric comparison for passengers disembarking from cruise ships on arrival in the U.S.

The traveler with the fraudulent document now faces possible expedited removal from the United States upon final adjudication of the case.

