Daon partners on cross-channel biometric authentication modernization initiative

Daon is partnering with Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network, and Chief Marketing Office (CMO) Council on a global initiative that seeks to explore ways by which customer experience can be enhanced through modernized cross-channel identity authentication with biometric and non-biometric factors.

According to a press release, the thought leadership move termed ‘Unify How You Verify’ will not only harmonize how digital ID authentication is carried out, it will help boost revenue and better manage resulting risks.

The partners say the program is critical for businesses as it will enable them spare their customers the difficult experience of going through repetitive identity authentication processes. They also note that in the latest Global Identity & Fraud Report from Experian, consumers show increasing comfort with and preference for physical and behavioral biometrics to perform secure authentication.

The program launched in response will be based on research into customer behavior and consultations with key industry stakeholders on what can be done to improve customer experiences and drive greater revenue, satisfaction and compliance, the announcement notes.

“As customers rely increasingly on new digital channels of interaction and as identity verification and authentication become ubiquitous, companies and brands must respond with new unified and frictionless approaches to recognize their customers and verify identities across all touchpoints,” said Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council and BPI Network. “We’re excited to team with Daon to shed new light on the challenges companies and consumers are facing in identity authentication, as well as the next-generation approaches needed to address these issues.”

To George Skaff, senior vice president of marketing for Daon, the partnership is well-timed now that businesses are trying to harmonize customer authentication across channels.

“We know that biometrics can deliver convenient and secure customer experiences,” said Skaff. “Yet, humanizing and optimizing these experiences require more than a string of biometric authentication events. What’s needed is an authentication model, incorporating both biometric and non-biometric factors, that can create a singular, unified identity experience that persists across all engagement channels and throughout all stages of the customer relationship lifecycle.”

authentication | biometrics | consumer adoption | Daon | digital ID | digital identity | identity verification | onboarding