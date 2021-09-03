FacePhi to deploy face biometrics for South Korean smart city project

Tech contributes to the development of blockchain-based digital ID

FacePhi will deploy its digital onboarding and facial recognition technology in Jeju Island, South Korea for a biometric identity verification system that may be adopted by all companies participating in the island’s smart city initiative.

The solution will be implemented in collaboration with City Labs and aims to make the Korean island province a flagship region in the use of a decentralized digital identity based on blockchain. Residents will manage their ID via a digital wallet.

The project is being promoted by the South Korean government and will enable residents to take advantage of several digital services based on FacePhi’s biometrics and blockchain technology.

These will include public transport access, public administration services, and access control for buildings across the city.

“Being able to be part of this project is a milestone for FacePhi,” said FacePhi CEO Javier Mira. “Beyond working on the development of a smart city, the project promoted on Jeju Island is the first decentralized digital identity initiative in which we’ll participate.”

According to FacePhi, the technology will enable users to share only the information they deem necessary for a specific task, thus supporting the shift to a self-managed digital identity.

“This is really important because we believe in a future of biometrics as a technology to authenticate users and help them move towards decentralization,” Mira added.

“Encouraging every citizen to have their own digital wallet and let them decide when and how they want to use them to identify themselves, without depending on a third party to validate the information,” he concluded.

FacePhi has been growing steadily throughout 2021, reporting sales up by 60 percent in July, and receiving approval as a reference provider of identity verification systems for biometric onboarding and authentication by Banco Santander last month.

