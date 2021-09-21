Ondato, GBG hiring as biometric authentication businesses expand

Ondato is hiring up to 50 persons for different roles as the Lithuanian biometric authentication company is opening offices in Klaipėda.

GBG is also reported to be planning over a hundred new jobs in different regions around the world following a revenue jump from its digital onboarding business.

According to non-profit city development agency Klaipėda iD, Ondato is seeking not people with any prior experience, but talented individuals who are assiduous and show strong willingness to learn after being recruited. Company officials say the new recruits will add to the 174 employees which the outfit already has across Lithuania. The recruits can also choose to work remotely, according to the report.

Candidates are required to display knowledge of at least one foreign language and those who speak either English, Russian, Polish, Lithuanian, Spanish, or French will have an edge, the company says.

“Since no higher education institution trains compliance specialists, we have our very own training program. We hire a person and then their training lasts for a few weeks. The employee learns to recognize cases of fraud and is introduced to various systems. Potential long term employees mostly need a strong desire to learn, the ability to react quickly, and thoroughness. Thus, it is not necessary for them to have the competencies beforehand from a university degree,” Klaipėda iD quoted the company’s Co-founder and CEO Liudas Kanapienis as saying.

The report notes that Ondato is promising competitive salaries because it believes that “the employees need to earn salaries that satisfy them, which is why we apply various motivational incentives.”

The CEO adds that the opening of the new office in Klaipėda will be an opportunity for students and graduates to also apply because the company’s work schedule is flexible enough as it offers services all round the clock for clients around the world.

Klaipėda will be the third Lithuanian city Ondato will have a presence in, in addition to Gdansk, Poland, and London.

Early this year, Ondato announced a $2M funding to enable it to spread its biometric authentication coverage across France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

GBG to fill approximately 110 new positions

Building on impressive financial figures, digital identity giant GBG has announced plans to open up more than 100 jobs with at least 60 of them to be based in the UK, writes The Business Desk.

The other 50 of them, or more, will be in Europe, the United States, and the APAC region, and the roles will include sales, legal, software and technology development, finance and marketing, the report adds.

GBG’s financial results for 2020 benefitted from growth in its biometrics and digital ID products for the fintech sector.

The Business Desk quotes GBG Chief People Officer James Miller as saying it will continue to invest in people because that is the strength of the company.

“We want the very best people to join GBG and will give them the tools, training and support they need to do their job – no matter where they are based. We understand that the pandemic has made people reflect on what they want from a job. For that reason, we offer a flexible approach where new recruits can work at home, from one of our offices, or, indeed, any remote location. Creating a workplace that supports them to develop, grow and feel more than just a number is my priority,” said Miller.

“As well as joining an ambitious, growing company, new team members could also be working with innovative technologies like AI and biometrics,” Miller concludes.

