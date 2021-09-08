One World Identity, just not that one: advisory rebrands as Liminal

One World Identity Advisory Services has rebranded as Liminal, to extend its market intelligence, growth strategy, and transaction services from digital identity to adjacent sectors such as cybersecurity and fintech, according to a company announcement.

The launch as Liminal also marks the formal beginning of work with strategic acquirers, venture capital firms and private equity to help them identify investment opportunities, and provide due diligence for prospective transactions.

“Identity is the core of every interaction and transaction in our digital world. End-to-end integrated service offerings are increasingly critical as companies accelerate their digital transformation efforts,” says Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal, in the announcement. “What makes us different is that we adopt a platform-based approach to solving highly complicated business challenges with speed and accuracy. By applying our proprietary analytical frameworks with our curated network of over 300 industry experts, we’re able to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving space.”

Liminal will continue to host the State of Identity podcast and the Investing in Identity webinar, but will launch client memberships, which come with an invitation to its Liminal Summit event.

The inaugural Liminal Summit will be held in May 2022 in La Jolle, California. Liminal will host the Investing in Identity webinar on September 28, 2021.

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | digital identity | fintech | Liminal | market research | OWI