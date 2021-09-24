Prove passive authentication with gait, motion biometrics reaches global availability

Prove’s behavioral biometric authentication technology based on motion and gait recognition has reached availability in 195 countries to help business move beyond passwords and one-time passwords.

The announcement was made at Money 20/20 Europe in Amsterdam, where Prove declared authentication technology ready to drive revenue, rather than prevent it.

Prove’s behavioral biometrics offerings for passive authentication include GaitAuth, MotionAuth and PushAuth. The company picked up behavioral biometrics capabilities behind the products in its acquisition of UnifyID earlier this year.

The capabilities can be integrated with existing legacy systems to provide orchestrated, adaptive authentication with consumer choice, the company says.

“Digital consumers increasingly expect frictionless digital experiences. Prove enables businesses to offer modern identity authentication techniques so that consumers have choices in how they prove their identity,” explains Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove. “Prove’s behavioral biometrics solutions enable companies to authenticate customers in a completely passive way, even if the customer gets a new phone, which mitigates the risk of account takeovers such as SIM swap attacks, which are responsible for massive losses and add friction to legitimate consumers. Behavioral biometrics also reduce the reliance on one-time passcodes (OTPs) and passwords.”

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | biometrics | digital identity | gait recognition | passive authentication | Prove