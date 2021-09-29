Smart Engines adds EU digital IDs in document scanning SDK update

Smart Engines has added EU digital ID cards and residence documents scanning to its Smart ID engine and boosted the application’s speed in an update.

The addition of EU digital IDs comes on the heels of EU Regulation 2019/1157 coming into force in August, ushering in new standards for documents approved for use in border checks, such as their inclusion of biometrics.

The new SDK 1.7.0 brings Smart Engines’ optical character recognition (OCR) to vehicle registration certificates from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and residence permits from Mexico, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Montenegro, among 61 new supported document subtypes. Smart Engines now supports 1810 ID documents.

Broader support for freeform bank cards and faster speed at reading them, improved OCR accuracy for all types of bank cards, and improved OCR accuracy for Arabic and Cyrillic characters are among other features included in the update.

Smart Engines and partner Tessi recently announced a goal of processing 20 million ID document scans to back the digital ID element of Tessi’s business process services within the next three years.

