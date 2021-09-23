Tessi scales up with Smart Engines’ digital ID document processing

20M ID document scans expected in next 3 years

Smart Engines’ AI-based document scanning and authentication technology enables business process services provider Tessi to perform large-scale digital processing of ID documents in France and across Europe, and the partners have reached four million documents successfully processed in the last three years, according to a joint announcement.

The partners also project that about 20 million more ID document scans and native digital documents will be processed in the next three years thanks to the partnership.

Thanks to the deal which was reported in March 2020, Tessi says it has become a major player in Business Process Services for French and European enterprises through the deployment of Smart Engines’ AI-powered digital document processing and data capturing solution based on optical character recognition (OCR).

Tessi selected Smart Engines to provide solutions to challenges associated with recognizing and processing complex, multipage flexible and fixed-template forms when establishing digital ID. The Smart Engines ID document scanning solution ensures confidentiality and security of personal data, cutting-edge approaches, and environmental responsibility for future generations, Tessi says.

“Establishing the digital transformation of all kinds of businesses is becoming increasingly sought after by many organizations. This prosperous partnership is a step towards the sustainable development of some business solutions by Tessi and is a boost to business effectiveness. Usage of Smart Engines’ cutting-edge SDKs leads to smoother digitization of document processes while working on large issues on a national and European scale,” said Tessi France Alliances Director Pierre Charara.

Smart Engines’ Smart Document Engine provides the company’s GreenOCR processing, along with hand-written form filling (ICR) and label and checkbox recognition (OMR) capabilities.

“We are delighted to continue our mutually beneficial partnership with Tessi. Working in accordance with the responsible consumption standards, collectively we have created innovative solutions for industries transformation. Smart Engines’ technologies fit perfectly with Tessi’s digital back-office solutions,” said Smart Engines CEO Dr. Vladimir Arlazarov.

