Biometric payment cards poised to go global as Fingerprint Cards receives ‘top 3’ company order

Fingerprint Cards has received an initial order for the latest generation of its T-shape biometric sensor module from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers, reportedly to commercialize the evolution of biometric payment cards.

The company is also partnering with a Polish bank for biometric payment cards and with U.S. access firm Sentry Enterprises for an entry card with onboard biometrics that is compatible with existing access infrastructure, which FPC says is the market’s first.

The latest T-Shape (T2) delivers increased image quality and transaction speed as well as improved power efficiency. Earlier this year it achieved compliance with Mastercard’s reference specifications.

“I am very pleased that our latest sensor module for biometric cards is now being integrated in a card by one of the world’s top payment card producers,” comments Michel Roig, senior VP Payments and Access at Fingerprints.

“The T-Shape 2 will be an important part of the next step in the evolution of biometric payment cards, being smaller, faster and more cost efficient than its predecessor while also enhancing our already market-leading convenience and security. It is even simpler to integrate into the standard automated card manufacturing process… The result is higher throughput, reduced waste and lower embedding costs.”

Bank Pocztowy becomes Poland’s first biometric payment card provider

Fingerprint Cards announced on Twitter that it has collaborate on the first biometric payment card launch in Poland.

Bank Pocztowy is also working with Thales on the Mastercard which will be tested in December. As well as the first bank in Poland, it will be one of the very first in Europe, following France’s BNP Paribas also using Linxens microconnectors and ‘BioTAPE’ with FPC and Thales technologies. In the Polish launch, a fingerprint match will be needed for all transactions, not just those over a certain threshold.

Sentry Enterprises launches first open-architected biometric access card

Sentry Enterprises has partnered with Fingerprints to launch the SentryCard for biometric access to buildings and networks. It is the first to be compatible with existing sensor equipment and access infrastructure.

John Calzeretta, president and CRO of Sentry Enterprises described the product as a multifaceted biometric device “that just happens to look like an employee badge” in a video interview for FPC.

The holder’s biometrics are stored directly on the SentryCard at enrolment and are not kept on any database. The card’s authentication process is onboard and self-contained and so disconnected from any network or server, making it undiscoverable. This also avoids any privacy issues with GDPR or BIPA.

The system is also recognized as FIDO2 for passwordless access. It has a 45 ft (14m) read range and can be used to detect who is present in a set location. SentryCard is already in the full commercial manufacturing phase, according to Calzeretta.

Article Topics

access control | biometric cards | biometrics | financial services | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | payments | Sentry Enterprises