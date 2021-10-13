Identité and KAL partner on passwordless authentication to combat ATM fraud

ATM software company KAL and digital solutions provider Identité have recently announced a new partnership to replace passwords with biometric authentication.

Following the start of the collaboration, KAL’s ATM software will be integrated within Identité’s NoPass solution.

The passwordless tool works by pairing up a server with an app on the user’s mobile device, to enable verification of multiple authentication factors, including a device-based biometric.

According to Rob Hunter, business development manager for North America at KAL, the move represents a significant step forward in the global fight against ATM fraud.

“Banks have long been asking for improved security and a simplified user experience at the ATM, and the integration of Identité’s NoPass technology with KAL software addresses this need,” Hunter explained.

In addition, according to Identité, the novel partnership with KAL aims to be the first component in the creation of a cardless and touchless ATM experience that eliminates card skimming and makes for a safer user action at ATMs.

“NoPass can also be used to authenticate account holders when they call into the bank’s call center,” said Identité CEO John Hertrich.

The collaboration with KAL comes months after Identité joined forces with non-profit cybersecurity organization Virtually Testing Foundation (VTF) to work on the improvement and implementation of NoPass’s biometric capabilities within other solutions.

On that occasion, Identité’s VP of Global Sales and Marketing Joe Skocich also called for the further development of passwordless authentication solutions.

“Our goal was to offer a product that is simple enough that my mother-in-law can use it, yet strong enough to comply with NIST AAL3,” Skocich said. “NoPass is simple to use and takes phishing off the table.”

