New funding for one facial recognition firm, features for another

Two computer vision startups, one taking venture capital and another crowdsourcing funding for its growth, are leaning on COVID restrictions to get attention in the market.

Deep North this week said it had closed a $16.7 million A-1 round led by Celesta Capital and Yobi Partners, according to VentureBeat. Conviction Investment Partners also participated.

Crunchbase reports that in March the facial recognition provider closed a $25.7 million series A round that was led by AI List Capital.

One of its headline capabilities is helping retailers to use legacy CCTV systems to spot people who are not masked. The company also says its software can spot and interpret actions taken by, say, shoppers who might pause, indicating interest.

The VentureBeat article notes gender and racial bias and privacy concerns around computer vision technology like that Deep North provides, but the company says its algorithms are trained on a huge dataset drawn from real-world scenarios, rather than the public databases researchers have found to be unbalanced. The company has previously courted controversy with a facial recognition implementation in Texas schools.

The second company, Cloudastructure, says it has a cumulative $30.5 million in crowdsourced commitments.

Cloud-native Cloudastructure puts its COVID-fighting capabilities up front as well. As of this week, its computer vision software spots masks, according to the company. The software now also analyzes faces for gender and age, and can perform facial recognition.

Its systems are plugged into physical security assets including cameras and access sensors, according to the company, which enables the biometric software to deepen its definition of people who enter and leave a building daily, noting new hair styles and glasses, for example.

