Smart Engines launches faster credit card scanning with automated OCR

Smart Engines has launched a new credit card scanner for mobile and web applications, which uses the company’s optical character recognition (OCR) technology to scan more types of free-form credit cards to autofill information for payments and transfers with double the speed.

Scanning is performed automatically in real-time, with processing on the capture device, Smart Engines explains.

The Smart Code Engine 1.7.0 can be used to streamline payments and money transfers in mobile apps, web applications and real-time in-browser solutions, according to the announcement. The company says it can provide a superior user experience and high security for entering payment card data, with data such as the card number, expiration date, cardholder’s name and EU IBAN extracted without requiring the user to focus on the card.

The faster processing speed is supported for VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, American Express, JCB, UnionPay, Diners Club, Discover, RuPay, Elo, Verve, VPay, Girocard, PagoBancomat, MyDebit, Troy, BC Card, Interac, Carte Bancaire, Dankort, and MIR cards, and can read cards that are embossed, indented or flat-printed, in a horizontal or portrait layout, with digits on the front or back.

Credit card scanning accuracy is as high as 99.68 percent, and takes only 0.035 seconds per frame on current smartphones. The technology is also effective in poor lighting conditions and scanning worn cards.

The software runs on Smart Engines’ GreenOCR technology, enabling it to operate on devices with limited processing power such as inexpensive smartphones and tablets, thin clients and data collection terminals. Embedded packet size for Android and iOS apps is 4.5 MB.

Smart Engines added EU digital IDs to its document scanning SDK in September.

