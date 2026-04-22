Neurotechnology spinoff SkyBiometry launches AI infrastructure suite

SkyBiometry, a subsidiary of biometric technology company Neurotechnology, has announced the launch of an AI factory and an infrastructure suite of products, offering AI-ready hardware infrastructure, private AI clouds, and orchestration and deployment of AI models.

The products are intended to support organizations building large language models (LLMs), generative AI applications and computer vision systems and draw on Neurotechnology’s background in high-performance computing.

The move comes as the EU prepares to propose the EU Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA), which aims to strengthen Europe’s cloud computing and AI capabilities. SkyBiometry sees its task as removing infrastructure bottlenecks that hinder innovation through specialized, high-performance environments, according to the firm’s CEO, Mantas Kundrotas.

The company has already deployed its products across several industries, including legal services, for which it has built custom LLM models and vector search tools used in biometrics and other applications. In healthcare, SkyBiometry implemented on-premises automation for patient scheduling that keeps medical data on-site, while for telecommunications clients, it has developed automated voice call analysis with keyword-based filtering.

“By providing end-to-end services, from initial hardware design to the operation of secure private clouds and the delivery of fully production-ready systems, we enable our clients to focus on their core AI development while we handle the complexity of the underlying technology stack,” says Kundrotas.

On the hardware side, the company says its infrastructure uses current-generation GPUs and low-latency networking. Its private cloud service offers bare-metal hosting with dedicated compute and data sovereignty, while AI models can be deployed through managed Kubernetes and NVMe storage.

Lithuania-based Neurotechnology develops algorithms and software based on deep neural networks for various applications, including biometric identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and others. It launched SkyBiometry as a spin-off in 2012 with the goal to provide biometric technology as a service, offering its own cloud-based facial recognition API.

The company later developed a purpose-built AI stack that solves the GPU idle time problem caused by data bottlenecks. The case study demonstrates how the AI Factory cluster, a high-performance computing environment designed specifically for AI development, was tested.

Article Topics

AI | computer vision | Neurotechnology