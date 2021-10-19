Yoti seeks accreditation as private digital ID provider from Australian government

Yoti has received approval to begin the process for accreditation to enable Australians to carry out digital identity transactions and verify individuals using its biometrics-based digital ID app which it says is safe, secure and reusable.

The company said in a blog post that the prospective accreditation, which is within the Australian government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), would provide people and businesses with confidence in personal data usage, boosted by convenient ways for Australians to prove their identity online, with robust solutions like the free Yoti app.

Yoti said accreditation will require a demonstration that its digital ID service meets the requirements demanded by the Australian government, including accessibility and usability, privacy protection, security and fraud control, risk management, and technical integration.

The company pledged its commitment to the TDIF’s obligations saying it will use its AI-powered technology and digital ID app to deliver seamless identity verification for online and physical businesses in Australia.

The free app, the company explained, can help people safely and securely store their personal information and allows them add their identity documents and face biometrics to it, for identity verification in just a few seconds. It also allows people to share specific identity details without fully revealing who they are.

Upon receiving the approval, Yoti’s Regional Director for Australia Darren Pollard commented: “Yoti is both proud and excited to begin its accreditation under the TDIF, and we look forward to working closely with the team at the DTA. We are confident that the global Yoti digital identity platform will meet the requirements of the TDIF. Many private and government organisations around the world have already put their trust in Yoti for digital identity proofing and we wholeheartedly support the approach by the Australian government to create a national framework for digital identity providers to ensure public confidence.”

Yoti’s approval to commence accreditation comes after that of eftpos’ ConnectID which was the first non-government institution to get the green light to offer digital ID exchange services for Australians.

This post was updated at 12:18pm Eastern on October 20, 2021 to clarify that Yoti has been approved to start the accreditation process, rather than completed it.

Article Topics

Australia | biometrics | data protection | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | online authentication | privacy | secure transactions | standards | Yoti