Apple patents screen with face detection to play viewers different videos

A patent has been awarded to Apple for a lenticular screen which could show up to eight different videos at once and use facial analysis to detect the viewer or viewers for each piece of content and determine how to deliver that content.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded a patent, spotted by Screen Rant, for the lenticular screen approach which mentions face detection. It is not clear whether this would be via Face ID.

The benefit of a lenticular screen is that viewers can watch different content from the same screen at the same time which would allow parents to see an uncut version of a film while their children see a modified version. Or simply entirely different content.

Viewers would be tracked in front of the screen to ensure the content is directed towards the correct person.

Audio is not covered in the patent and while separate headphone sets with different channels would offer a simple solution, there are various approaches using biometrics to detect a user and beam the correct sound – even without a headset.

