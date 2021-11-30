Coppernic, Innovatrics partner on mobile biometric capture for smooth field operations

Coppernic and Innovatrics have announced a partnership to offer integrated mobile biometric hardware and software solutions with the goal of improving capture results for the police, coast guard and other law enforcement agents in the field.

The partnership means Innovatrics will see its high-precision, resource-efficient fingerprint and facial recognition algorithms integrated with Coppernic’s biometric capture devices which are fully functional even in extreme weather conditions, according to a joint announcement.

The interface, the announcement notes, helps collect fingerprint biometrics and photos in optimum quality and is designed with a mobile-specific operating system in order to cope with hurdles arising either from poor biometric enrolment or infrastructural problems.

“The Coppernic devices are highly portable, durable, and reliable. This is crucial in cases where we collect a lot of biometric data, such as with biometric voter registration for elections,” states Matus Kapusta, head of Government Solutions at Innovatrics.

Rob Vandervecht, chief marketing officer of Coppernic, said: “For optimal results, a good user interface (UI) and device design are of utmost importance. Working with enforcement agencies such as the Czech Police or the U.S. Coast Guard, several proofs-of-concept and pilot phases helped us understand the critical aspects and user needs of each use case, sometimes even in extreme circumstances.”

Both companies say the devices are able to connect to the biometric database but can also perform quick identification right on the device and the algorithms powering the identification are optimized for performance allowing extended battery life on the devices.

The Coppernic devices with Innovatrics software will be on display at Trustech 2021.

In July, Coppernic integrated Suprema ID‘s face biometrics solution into its tablets.

Innovatrics introduces ‘soft’ biometric identification

In an Innovatrics-related development, crime investigators can now add scars, body marks or tattoos to the profile of individuals and perform searches against a database of these characteristics, which are traits of ‘soft’ biometric identification.

This is possible thanks to the Innovatrics Automated Biometric Identification System (Innovatrics ABIS), according to a company announcement.

Identification through scars or tattoos can expedite a criminal investigation, Innovatrics says, adding that soft identification is also important in the event where primary biometric data such as facial recognition and fingerprints are not enough to identify a person.

The move also comes as soft biometric identification is increasingly becoming a powerful tool for law enforcement and prison management, the company claims in the announcement.

Innovatrics further explains that the system makes it easy to add attributes to a person’s profile. Once a police officer has acquired a picture of a tattoo from a person of interest, they simply have to upload the photo to the database and define the type, location, the code list based on NIST guidelines, and other standard values with a few clicks on the SMT menu.

Innovatrics ABIS is currently deployed in Southeast Asia for police field operations with a database of about 180 million records. The only country is Southeast Asia with more than 180 million people is Indonesia, where Innovatrics has supplied biometric voter registration technology.

Article Topics

ABIS | algorithms | biometric identification | biometrics | Coppernic | data collection | facial recognition | fingerprint recognition | Innovatrics | law enforcement | mobile device