Facial recognition cameras make smart city areas feel safer in Israel and Mexico

Facial recognition cameras powered by Oosto software are being used to increase the safety of the Gindi TLV complex in Tel Aviv, Israel, just as survey results show Vsblty’s technology is helping smart city residents in Mexico feel safe, and a research report forecasts rapid growth in the smart cities market to over $870 million within five years.

The residential area in Tel Aviv includes four accommodation towers, restaurants, cafes, a country club and a mall, all of which use Oosto’s face biometrics to enable touchless and secure access for tenants.

“Pre-COVID, maintaining tenant safety was primarily about security – letting tenants and their guests in and keeping unauthorized people out, in a transparent and smooth manner,” says Ofer Schmidt, Oosto sales director for central Europe and Israel.

“These days we are seeing more and more prestigious residence complexes, especially in North America and East Asia, using face and object recognition to maintain the health of the tenant and staff for example by enforcing a policy of on distance, density, wearing masks and allowing only vaccinated or those with a negative test access to common facilities such as the gym.”

In addition to the facial recognition security system, Gindi TLV residents can also use a dedicated app to get easy access to booking facilities and parking, as well as extra features such as guest invitations and a social network.

Vsblty’s WiFi6 surveillance network’s Mexico City impact revealed

The world’s first WiFi6-based surveillance network using intelligent cameras with facial recognition created by Vsblty and deployed in Benito Juarez, Mexico, in February 2020 has helped the community’s citizens feel safer, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Dubbed BlindarBJ (ShieldBJ), the program uses biometric cameras and includes a comprehensive strategy to combat crime at its roots, the company says.

Unveiled in January 2020 by Santiago Taboada Cortina, Mayor of Benito Juarez, the strategy combines facial recognition technology, community involvement and law enforcement via the RadarApp solution.

Thanks to the program, an INEGI survey claims, the perception of personal safety by the citizens of Benito Juarez is the highest in Mexico City and second nationally.

The results come months after Vsblty announced it was one of five founding partners of new startup Austin GIS.

Smart Cities Market size to reach $873.7B by 2026

The new data from MarketsandMarkets shows a substantial growth of the global smart cities market, from $457 billion in 2021 to $873.7 billion by 2026, via a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8 percent.

Among the main factors of growth are increasing urbanization, demand for fast and efficient transport and commuting, growing demand for a healthy environment with efficient energy consumption, need for efficient management and utilization of resources, and the public safety concerns that are driving facial recognition deployments like those above.

According to the MarketsandMarkets reports, however, jurisdictions with limited funds will not be able to implement smart city solutions due to the cost of deploying these systems.

In fact, while smarter infrastructure may help reduce the operating costs and increase energy efficiency, the initial costs required to start such projects still pose a major barrier.

In terms of geography, the new report claims the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market will record the highest growth, driven by government initiatives driving the adoption of smart city solutions.

