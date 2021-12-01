FTE Biometrics & Digital Identity Summit

Las Vegas, NV

December 9, 2021

The FTE Biometrics & Digital Identity Summit is a dedicated session at the 15th anniversary Future Travel Experience Global event.

This special summit will bring together industry leaders from Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, TSA, U.S. CBP, APEX, Star Alliance, NEC, SITA, Mastercard and many more pioneers in this space, who will lead the conversation on how we can successfully combine all the necessary elements to facilitate and scale new digital identity and biometric efforts globally. Additionally, the session will be complemented by a CBP workshop, at which experts from CBP, TSA and guest speakers will lead in-depth technical sessions in an interactive environment on the best approaches to rolling out a biometrics program, and more.

FTE Global takes place December 7-9 and is where the most forward-thinking air transport industry experts will once again come together to learn, collaborate and be inspired on their next moves to transform their organizations’ passenger experience and business performance strategies. The theme will be “New Approaches for a New World” and the show will champion bold new ideas, solutions, collaboration and innovation efforts to ensure individually, and collectively, we achieve an industry recovery that makes air transport even stronger in the long-term.

Attendees will have access to 4 conference tracks with inspirational speakers from inside and outside the industry, a major end-to-end exhibition, unique social and networking events, co-creation workshops, tours, TSA and US CBP briefings, Think Tank unveilings and startup showcases.

The engagement opportunities between participants will be unrivaled and will give you fresh perspectives on what is possible in a world that has seen 10 years of change in just one year, and how-to best power your recovery efforts and future-proof your next wave of propositions and strategies

Register here.

Article Topics

airports | aviation security | biometrics | conferences | digital identity | Future Travel Experience Global | passenger processing | travel and tourism