iDenfy announces selfie biometrics partnerships, Baltic Assembly recognition

Lithuanian company iDenfy has announced two new, separate partnerships to supply its ID document and selfie biometric checks to Urjanet and Wind, and has been recognized by the Baltic Assembly — the cooperation organization for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — for its ID verification technologies.

Urjanet is a utility and telecom account information aggregator, and also joined TruNarrative’s app store in 2020.

The collaboration with iDenfy enables Urjanet’s customers to take advantage of iDenfy’s biometric ID verification and fraud prevention capabilities.

“The partnership will allow us to offer our clients an additional service, improving the overall integrity of ID verification,” comments iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde.

“We look forward to working together with Urjanet in the years to follow,” he adds.

iDenfy partners with Wind on eco-friendly project

Wind is a Kaunas, Lithuania-based e-scooter company specializing in making urban mobility more eco-friendly.

The new collaboration with iDenfy will enable Wind customers to complete the onboarding process for the service using iDenfy’s biometric platform.

According to the companies, iDenfy can extract the relevant information from an ID document provided in under 0.02 seconds, thus providing a quick, and user-friendly verification process.

“We are glad to welcome Wind as our partner. Eco-friendly means of transportation are rising in demand, and it is a pleasure to contribute to a company providing the Supply,” Ciulde comments.

“With iDenfy’s ID verification, the customer onboarding process will be seamless and reliable.”

Baltic Assembly awards iDenfy with prize for innovation

The 30th edition of the Baltic Assembly Prize award ceremony took place in Kaunas, Lithuania, last week. On that occasion, iDenfy received two separate Baltic Innovation Prizes.

The first was awarded to the company for its outstanding achievement in innovation and new technologies, and the second for its strengthening of cooperation of the Baltic States in innovation and technological development.

“It’s a great honor to receive the Baltic Innovation Prize. It shows that, as a company, we are moving in the right direction,” states iDenfy’s Chief Business Development Officer Darius Šultė.

“Our team is delighted as they worked diligently to get the organization to where it is now. We also congratulate Integris and Bisly from our Baltic neighbors and are glad the companies were recognized.”

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | document verification | fraud prevention | iDenfy | identity verification | onboarding | secure transactions